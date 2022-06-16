Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 31

Hello everyone!

I hope you are all well, it's time for the new update.

Let's go to the content list:

Volcano:

Toxic Gases:

The Volcano is a new environment that can be reached from the Eastern Highlands. The air in this area is toxic and will damage your lungs over time. Fortunately you can use large cloths to make yourself a makeshit gas mask, or even craft a proper leather one if you have the means.

Obsidian:

In the Volcano you will be able to find obsidian, which can be used for making obsidian knives. These knives have low durability but are sharp enough that can be used for advanced activities such as woodworking, giving you a temporary alternative to scrap knives as you work your way to copper tools.

Acid Lake:

The Volcano also contains an Acid Lake sub-area which has even more toxic gases and is therefore even more dangerous to explore without a mask. With the help of some specialised containers though you can take some of the acid back home and use it for a very special advanced recipe.

Brimstone:

Another thing you can find in the Volcano is brimstone which can be used as an ingredient for a few different things, such as an antibiotic cream and making vitriol, and has a few more uses coming in the future. Brimstone can be obtained by firing brimstone rich stones on a kiln or by harvesting it pure from the Brimstone vents that can be found in the Volcano and its Acid Lake.

Farming Improvements, Bad Smells and Saltpeter:

Fertilizer Changes:

Fertilizer now completely fills the fertilizer stat on crop plots, making it a lot more effective and valuable.

In addition to this you can now also apply guano and manure directly to crop plots in order to fertilize them just a bit.

You can now also craft bonemeal by crushing bone splinters and use it as a minor fertilizer,

Bat Cave:

There's now a new cave in the Jungle Highlands that contains a bat colony. This colony will regularly produce guano and can be attacked with ranged weapons to get some bats to eat.

Niter Beds & Saltpeter

This new source of guano should help provide fertilizer for farming purposes and also be used to make Niter Beds. Niter Beds are a new structure that is built with guano/manure, clay and lye and can produce Niter Crystals after a long period of time, provided you keep watering them with lye. These Niter Crystals can be crushed to make Saltpeter which can be used as fertilizer too or as an ingredient for different blueprints.

Bad Smells & Discomfort:

The discomfort stat now also works when outdoors and is influenced by a large number of things, including compost bins, niter beds, cesspools (used up niter beds), brimstone, rotten remains, manure and guano. Fortunately there are a few methods of combating the bad odours. Jasmine Plants can help neutralize part of the smells with their nice fragrance and the addition of two new types of Candles can also now help with this endeavour.

New Candles:

Citronella Candles can now be made with Citronella Oil (which can be made by grounding Lemongrass, mixing it with oil and boiling it). These candles, in addition of providing lights also give off a nice smell that has good mental effects (comfort, stress and morale) and can help repel bugs.

You can also make Jasmine candles in a similar manner (by using ground Jasmine flowers instead of lemongrass) to make candles that give off a stronger smell that gives a greater boost to comfort, stress and morale.

Dynamite:

Dynamite can now be crafted with wood shavings, fat and Aquafortis (saltpeter + vitriol passed through alambic). This item can be used to blow up copper veins with a chance to get increased ore, to open collapsed passages and to fish (although this is not really recommended).

Balance Changes:

The wet season will now take place before the dry season so players will now have more time to prepare before rains become more scarce.

Camp Fever can now be caught from the first day but a new free perk (which the survivalist and islander start with) will grant permanent immunity to it.

A new sealed water container has also been introduced into the game: the Glazed Vase. It can store 3 coconuts worth of water, loses no water to evaporation and is the only one capable of holding acids like Vitriol and Aqua Fortis.

Waterskins can now hold 3 portions of water, making them more valuable.

Copper Shovels and Axes can now be dismantled.

Wine now turns into vinegar faster.

Fixed some bugs related to places having no more room for items (like the mud hut).

Fixed erroneous "not enough salt water" or "not enough sap" texts while boiling these items.

Fixed coconuts sometimes teleporting between enclosures when their content evaporated offscreen.

Fixed the character's face in the endgame journal screen sometimes being wrong.

Fixed some actions becoming unavailable because of very small number errors like a stat being at 99.99 checking for a value of 100.

Fixed the weather visual effects like rain sometimes still appearing even when you were in a roofed location.

Fixed a bug where you could "wear" pin cards as equipment.

Improved the autofill button on blueprints.

Fixed a bug when emptying a stack of coconut shells and the card would stay there floating.

Fixed some still remaining problems with irrigation (irrigation sometimes not applying).

Fixed a bunch of popups appearing when starting a new game with the plane crash perk.

Potential fix on a memory leak error that could occur when leaving the game running for a very long time.

Fixed a bug that was stopping your making the home sign in caves.

Mice no longer need to be skinned.

Fixed the incorrect weight in wounded macaques.

Fixed a bug that was causing the storm not to destroy things.

Fixed a bug with determination and the home ending.

Mouse Raids can no longer affect the bird rock.

Seagulls can no longer steal shark carcasses.

Goat Meat can now be burnt.

Fixed a bug with the home ending.

Home Island victory requirement has been reduced from 180 days to 120days.

Chances of finding monitor lizards in the mangroves have been reduced.

Chili Crop Plots now produce 1 more plant.

Bellows are now easier to unlock.

White Washed Walls are now easier to unlock.

Digging up collapsed Walls now tires you less.

Fixed the wrong art for the secret cove.

Macaque and Shark Carcasses now have their proper weights.

Fixed an issue that was preventing deadfall traps from working on some coastal environments.

Isolation is now visible.

Made some important tweaks to the callouses system.

Traps now work properly in the Cove, the Bird Rock and the Bay.

Fixed a bug that was causing all furnaces to heat things at any temperature.

Sea Krait stat visibility tweaks and fixes.

Fixed a bug that was causing monkey raids in some coastal areas.

Fixed a bug where irrigation would affect crop plots across different locations

Fixed exploit for boiling sap and salt water.

Sushi no longer requires vinegar to unlock.

Fixed the butter baked oysters showing their wrong name.

That is all for now.

See you on the next update!