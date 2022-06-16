The new Structure Deck EX "Ruddy Rose Burning" is here!

The newly added "Ruddy Rose Burning" contains "Ruddy Rose Dragon" that lets you banish all cards in both Graveyards, as well as "Ruddy Rose Witch" that supports Synchro Summoning "Black Rose Dragon"!

Cards such as "Roxrose Dragon" and "Basal Rose Shoot" are also available!

Ruddy Rose Dragon

When it's successfully Synchro Summoned, you can banish all cards in Graveyards.

This monster is a new ace monster of "Rose Dragon" Decks that can destroy all cards on the field except itself if you have Synchro Summoned it using "Black Rose Dragon" or a Plant-Type Synchro Monster.