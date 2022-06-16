 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links update for 16 June 2022

The new Structure Deck EX "Ruddy Rose Burning" is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 8945499 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The newly added "Ruddy Rose Burning" contains "Ruddy Rose Dragon" that lets you banish all cards in both Graveyards, as well as "Ruddy Rose Witch" that supports Synchro Summoning "Black Rose Dragon"!
Cards such as "Roxrose Dragon" and "Basal Rose Shoot" are also available!

Ruddy Rose Dragon
When it's successfully Synchro Summoned, you can banish all cards in Graveyards.
This monster is a new ace monster of "Rose Dragon" Decks that can destroy all cards on the field except itself if you have Synchro Summoned it using "Black Rose Dragon" or a Plant-Type Synchro Monster.

Changed depots in ver680 branch

View more data in app history for build 8945499
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links - debug - QC Depot 601513
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link