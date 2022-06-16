 Skip to content

Northern Journey update for 16 June 2022

Fixes and tweaks

Build 8945395

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a missing drowning volume in Darkthroath, leading to infinite falling. Has been added.

Trollhole tweaks:
Added two more small messages, telling the player the Save function will be available in a few seconds
(The enemy needs to deactivate)
Added some health for better waypointing.
The bait function will give the player a bit more time.
Shooting the guardian at the lower waters will make it deactivate a bit longer.

Added some more health and weapons by the white ghost in Deadwell.

