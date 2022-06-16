Improved building logic, Better key remapping logic, updated ui and better loot!

This update contains multiple user requested improvements and various bug fixes and polish.
v0.5.26
-Improved Hermit and Shu interactions so you can get into the shop window even while in the middle of a mission for them.
-Fixed not all armor rendering in the player preview window.
-Paper window system bug fix.
-Increased Flotsam treasure values dropped by enemy ships.
-Fixed Stone wall placement logic so that it will correctly place on top of other stone walls when a wood floor is also touching the wall.
-Changed water still to require more water to fill a bottle.
-Fixed a bug where destroying a stone wall would not destroy the stone door above it.
-Setup preview arrows on wood doors so you can tell which way they will rotate while placing them.
-Changed crates so they show their inventory slot count in the description window.
-Fixed Heal points displaying the incorrect value while healing very quickly.
v0.5.25
-Improved NPC AI related to combat and stairs.
-Updated bamboo and trees to make sure they drop resources as single items and not in bags.
-Updated oyster mushroom to also provide a small amount of food. Its best when used in a recipe for a powerful result though.
-Increased Steel sell value.
-Reduced the number of blue crystal pine trees that spawn in the world.
-Setup thatch roof pieces to block NPC pathing logic.
-Fixed button remapping logic issue in Unity where escape and e would both react as cancel events.
-Fixed gamepad navigation input issues in the key remapping screen.
-Improved remapping menu navigation logic to make better scrolling and better layout.
-Update to a newer version of the Unity engine. This appears to have provided a tiny perf boost.
