Improved building logic, Better key remapping logic, updated ui and better loot!

This update contains multiple user requested improvements and various bug fixes and polish.

v0.5.26

-Improved Hermit and Shu interactions so you can get into the shop window even while in the middle of a mission for them.

-Fixed not all armor rendering in the player preview window.

-Paper window system bug fix.

-Increased Flotsam treasure values dropped by enemy ships.

-Fixed Stone wall placement logic so that it will correctly place on top of other stone walls when a wood floor is also touching the wall.

-Changed water still to require more water to fill a bottle.

-Fixed a bug where destroying a stone wall would not destroy the stone door above it.

-Setup preview arrows on wood doors so you can tell which way they will rotate while placing them.

-Changed crates so they show their inventory slot count in the description window.

-Fixed Heal points displaying the incorrect value while healing very quickly.

v0.5.25

-Improved NPC AI related to combat and stairs.

-Updated bamboo and trees to make sure they drop resources as single items and not in bags.

-Updated oyster mushroom to also provide a small amount of food. Its best when used in a recipe for a powerful result though.

-Increased Steel sell value.

-Reduced the number of blue crystal pine trees that spawn in the world.

-Setup thatch roof pieces to block NPC pathing logic.

-Fixed button remapping logic issue in Unity where escape and e would both react as cancel events.

-Fixed gamepad navigation input issues in the key remapping screen.

-Improved remapping menu navigation logic to make better scrolling and better layout.

-Update to a newer version of the Unity engine. This appears to have provided a tiny perf boost.