Patch: Week 3 🥳 - Optimization & fixes

Some of you reported problems on our Discord.

You will find here our previous posts : Patch: Day 1, Patch: Day 3, Patch: Day 5 and Patch: Day 7 with issues already fixed.

Here is an updated list of the problems and their resolution state.

Optimization

With this patch, the game uses more hard drive space, it will use less RAM🙂

Indeed, some game files no longer need to be decompressed when loading. This results in a more reasonable RAM load.

Maps

➡️ Added Minimap & vote preview for CTF-vertigo / RB-FieldGoal / RB-WedgeRamp : DONE✔️

➡️ CTF-Vertigo: Pathnodes reworked : DONE✔️

➡️ RB-WedgeRamp: Remove the central pillar : DONE✔️

➡️ All maps: Check the lifts : DONE✔️

Interface

➡️ Stats menu : missing some "%" : FIXED✔️

➡️ Chat UI : Some fixes around : DONE✔️

➡️ Minimap: After checking the scoreboard, the minimap isn't loaded correctly : FIXED✔️

➡️ Minimap: Minimap displayed when opening the pause menu : FIXED✔️

➡️ Perk Menu / Chat UI: Some players tried to open the chat window while being on the perk menu generating a bug : FIXED✔️

➡️ In some cases, the chat UI is flickering : FIXED✔️

➡️ "Say" and "Team says" management. Some players use "Team says" on deathmatch and duel. The message is displayed with a "[TEAM]" prefix. The prefix is now removed and the message is displayed on the global chat and not in the team channel. : DONE✔️

➡️ Not possible to talk in the chat before firing with a weapon once : FIXED✔️

Campaign

➡️ Sounds loop at the end of a campaign game : FIXED✔️

Gameplay

➡️ AI: Instagib reaction time updated and correct perk now assigned : DONE✔️

➡️ Weapons: Helios : damage reduction according to the distance : DONE✔️

➡️ Perk: Medic : self-healing rate decreased : DONE✔️

