Version 1.06: Fixes, and polish

Thank you for playing Endless Bullet Heaven! Patch notes below:

1.06 (Back from break; fixes and polish)

Additions:

Added a new attack: "Bullet Crows"

Added several new cosmetics! (Also lowered some old point shop prices to reflect the higher volume of things to buy)

Misc Changes:

Re-introduced large shop numbers having commas and did the same for most other number displays

Initially this was cut because I lacked a script that could convert a number to this format automatically. I finally stopped being lazy and made one. Yippee!

Improved more user interface stuff





Reworked "Fireworks!" -> More consistent explosion timing

Slightly nerfed "Confetti" -> Less projectiles

Fixed a major issue where you could use your special infinitely after getting far enough in Easy Mode

Easy Mode was not meant to be that easy

Fixed an issue that would cause the blacklist unlocked popup to appear before clicking through the photosensitivity warning; which wasn't game breaking or dangerous but just looked ugly

Fixed an issue that could very rarely cause blacklisted patterns to still appear

Merged certain attacks to be variations of each other

Other small things that I probably forgot to note

That's it for this update! Sort of

I was actually gonna spend a few more days on this update but some of the fixes and changes felt too important to delay for any longer. Also as the header says, I'm off my small break now. Since some stuff I had planned had to be rolled over to next update in order to release this early, the next update might take a little longer.

Oh and of course as usual: if there's any issues either yell at me (@Dracoraz) on twitter or send an email to dracorazhelp@gmail.com