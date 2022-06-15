Mini Mecum UPDATE!

Thank you so much to everyone who's played, downloaded, and shared mini mecum! After a brief period of a lot of sleep, I've released a new update, featuring bugfixes, improvements, and more!



Pause Menu!

You can pause the game now! and if you softlock, a handy "stuck" button will put you back at the elevator!

Lighting Improvements!

All the lighting in the game has been drastically improved, optimized, and generally made better in every way!



Bugfixes!

-Fixed an issue where office elevators would teleport you out of bounds if you were outside

-Fixed issues where players could fall forever

-Added a new NPC

-Fixed an issue where lighting was failing to display

-Fixed(?) an issue where vertical portals would fail to work occasionally

-Fixed an issue where lights would clip through terrain

-Improved some NPC sprites to have better positioning

-Fixed a minor issue where sand would show through the elevator

-Fixed a minor issue with shader optimization

-Left in some funny bugs.