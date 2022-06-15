Just putting up some patches to improve the experience with multiplayer.
Changes:
-Fixed some weird UI scaling on level 2
-Local Multiplayer now properly supports screenshake per-camera
-Local Multiplayer now properly supports health glitches per-camera
-Removed music for local multiplayer
-Player 2 can now also have slow-ing sound effects, but it's hard to hear since both players share audio, not very well
Metori update for 15 June 2022
Tweaks to local multiplayer
