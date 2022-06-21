PATCH 1.0.3.98428

Welcome to Patch Notes 1.0.3.98428. I’ll be your guide to this brief update and you’ll probably be seeing me around more often for these types of things.

First thing to know, we fixed an animation thing.

Second. We found the key and the Lancer should be unlocking properly now, so no more excuses.

Plus, the Intel menu is all in order now so you don’t have to worry about that either.

And finally, we fixed up a memory thing that was causing some crashes.

Now, I’ve got some more bugs to squash, but I’ll be seeing you all again soon.

FIXES

Patch deployment times may vary by platform. We have implemented the following changes.

ANIMATION

Fixed an issue with the reload animation on the Heirloom Standoff weapon.

CLASS KITS

LANCER: The Lancer Horde Slayer Kit Skin should now properly unlock for players who complete Horde Mode on Extreme or higher difficulties, and unlock automatically for players who have previously completed Horde Mode on Extreme or higher difficulties.

INTEL

Entries for each topic in the Intel menu should now be ordered according to the relative locations they are found in each Campaign.

GENERAL