Prepare For Warp: Unlimited Edition: Beyond Insanji update for 15 June 2022

BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.7.155 Balancing Legacy Achievements

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.

  • Improvements:

    • Entering the Store right after Retirement before the first Mission attempt will now take you directly to the Prestige panel.
    • Hangar icon will flash when a Ship Part can be unlocked or an Innovation can be completed.
    • Reworked level color theme generation to remove 4-hue schemes with the hues at 90 degree angles from eachother on the color wheel. Levels that used those 4-hue schemes will now use another available 4-hue scheme.
    • Adjust Ally warp particles again to be less obtrusive.

  • Balancing:

    • Balanced goal amounts for many Legacy Achievements based on end-to-end gameplay testing.
    • Balanced goal amounts for Time To Survive Achievement series.
    • Reworked Challenger Legacy. It now applies a 16.82% bonus to Max Timed/Challenge Mode Rank for each level purchased. Cost has been reduced.
    • Double the bomber health increase per level, from 0.25hp to 0.5hp.
    • Fighters now become more maneuverable at higher levels.

