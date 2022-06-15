BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.7.155 Balancing Legacy Achievements

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.
-
Improvements:
- Entering the Store right after Retirement before the first Mission attempt will now take you directly to the Prestige panel.
- Hangar icon will flash when a Ship Part can be unlocked or an Innovation can be completed.
- Reworked level color theme generation to remove 4-hue schemes with the hues at 90 degree angles from eachother on the color wheel. Levels that used those 4-hue schemes will now use another available 4-hue scheme.
- Adjust Ally warp particles again to be less obtrusive.
-
Balancing:
- Balanced goal amounts for many Legacy Achievements based on end-to-end gameplay testing.
- Balanced goal amounts for Time To Survive Achievement series.
- Reworked Challenger Legacy. It now applies a 16.82% bonus to Max Timed/Challenge Mode Rank for each level purchased. Cost has been reduced.
- Double the bomber health increase per level, from 0.25hp to 0.5hp.
- Fighters now become more maneuverable at higher levels.
