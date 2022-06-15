June 15th Update

Hey guys! This is sort of a small surprise update however I think it's a good one.

ADDITIONS

More map variety for the Temple area (again, can you ever have enough really?)

The Graveyard Folder of Equin 1 fame makes a triumphant return! You can access it through the main menu, and here's you'll find the detailed files of all your dead rabbits. Mind you, dead rabbits will only start accruing after this update goes live of course.

CHANGES

When your character levels up both the plague and poisoned statuses will be automatically cured, should you be inflicted with them. Though this will make the game a bit easier, I think it'll also make it more fun in the end. And isn't that the whole damn point of these things?

I've gotten rid of the 'Walk Speed' option from the main menu entirely, and now the game will default to the fast walk option.

FIXES

No fixes to be had this time.

Myself I've been playing a really cool roguelike called Lost Flame lately, and somehow that has inspired me to come up with this update today. I don't really know HOW, but here we are! I do plan on making another game update for Equin 2 again down the line so stay tuned!

Have a good day!

-Dave / Del_Duio