v0.2.6 | Patch Notes

We are back once again with more fixes and improvements! Due to personal life problems (exams for example) this small update took a month and a half to be released. But fear not! We also worked on v0.3.0 at the same time and we will share news about the next huge update soon!

SINGLEPLAYER

Added achievements for containing SCP-106 and SCP-173;

Added the ability for tasks to fail (like failing to contain SCP-106);

Fixed an issue where items could disappear after a zone transition;

Fixed a bug where SCP-173 would be uncontained when transitioning to another zone;

Some slight adjustments to the pushing of SCP-173's cage;

Caged SCP-173 and MTF units should not teleport to Pocket Dimension anymore;

Fixed MTF's flee state jiddering when SCPs are too close to them;

Fixed MTF constantly repeat the lines of SCP being spotted;

Fixed MTF dialogue playing while they are in the flee state;

Increased the trigger distance of MTF for disabling tesla gates;

Fixed some of the issues in the zombie event in SCP-049's chamber;

OTHER

The Steam and Discord rich presence now updates every 5 seconds instead of every frame;

Many fixes and improvements by HonestResolv3: Blinking, sprinting, health, kevlar icons and bars change colors (red, green, or white) to represent buffs or detriments to their respective item; Fixed SCP-895 not showing up with S-NAV Ultimate; Added help description for notarget console command; You can't use "kill" console command if "godmode" is active; Fixed "godmode" not protecting the player from most entities that deal damage; Tesla gates won't activate if player has "notarget" activated; Fixed SCP-106, SCP-205 and SCP-966 being unaffected by "notarget"; Fixed SCP-008 zombie crashing the game when spawned in Multiplayer via console; Fixed Apache helicopter crashing the game when spawned via console; Fixed SCP-035 tentacles not being possible to kill in Singleplayer; Fixed breathing sounds play when pressing sprint button while crouching; Fixed an inconsistancy with fuses in classic mode in Checkpoint room and Sewers room, causing time paradox and space-time discontinuity for some of the players; We are sorry if you had to deal with it. For anyone else who created a worm hole inside their living room please spill milk into it to make it stop expanding;



...and other small fixes and improvements!