v0.2.6 | Patch Notes

We are back once again with more fixes and improvements! Due to personal life problems (exams for example) this small update took a month and a half to be released. But fear not! We also worked on v0.3.0 at the same time and we will share news about the next huge update soon!
SINGLEPLAYER
- Added achievements for containing SCP-106 and SCP-173;
- Added the ability for tasks to fail (like failing to contain SCP-106);
- Fixed an issue where items could disappear after a zone transition;
- Fixed a bug where SCP-173 would be uncontained when transitioning to another zone;
- Some slight adjustments to the pushing of SCP-173's cage;
- Caged SCP-173 and MTF units should not teleport to Pocket Dimension anymore;
- Fixed MTF's flee state jiddering when SCPs are too close to them;
- Fixed MTF constantly repeat the lines of SCP being spotted;
- Fixed MTF dialogue playing while they are in the flee state;
- Increased the trigger distance of MTF for disabling tesla gates;
- Fixed some of the issues in the zombie event in SCP-049's chamber;
OTHER
The Steam and Discord rich presence now updates every 5 seconds instead of every frame;
Many fixes and improvements by HonestResolv3:
Blinking, sprinting, health, kevlar icons and bars change colors (red, green, or white) to represent buffs or detriments to their respective item;
Fixed SCP-895 not showing up with S-NAV Ultimate;
Added help description for notarget console command;
You can't use "kill" console command if "godmode" is active;
Fixed "godmode" not protecting the player from most entities that deal damage;
Tesla gates won't activate if player has "notarget" activated;
Fixed SCP-106, SCP-205 and SCP-966 being unaffected by "notarget";
Fixed SCP-008 zombie crashing the game when spawned in Multiplayer via console;
Fixed Apache helicopter crashing the game when spawned via console;
Fixed SCP-035 tentacles not being possible to kill in Singleplayer;
Fixed breathing sounds play when pressing sprint button while crouching;
Fixed an inconsistancy with fuses in classic mode in Checkpoint room and Sewers room, causing time paradox and space-time discontinuity for some of the players;
- We are sorry if you had to deal with it. For anyone else who created a worm hole inside their living room please spill milk into it to make it stop expanding;
...and other small fixes and improvements!
