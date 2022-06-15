 Skip to content

SCP: Nine-Tailed Fox update for 15 June 2022

v0.2.6 | Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8944424 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are back once again with more fixes and improvements! Due to personal life problems (exams for example) this small update took a month and a half to be released. But fear not! We also worked on v0.3.0 at the same time and we will share news about the next huge update soon!

SINGLEPLAYER

  • Added achievements for containing SCP-106 and SCP-173;
  • Added the ability for tasks to fail (like failing to contain SCP-106);
  • Fixed an issue where items could disappear after a zone transition;
  • Fixed a bug where SCP-173 would be uncontained when transitioning to another zone;
  • Some slight adjustments to the pushing of SCP-173's cage;
  • Caged SCP-173 and MTF units should not teleport to Pocket Dimension anymore;
  • Fixed MTF's flee state jiddering when SCPs are too close to them;
  • Fixed MTF constantly repeat the lines of SCP being spotted;
  • Fixed MTF dialogue playing while they are in the flee state;
  • Increased the trigger distance of MTF for disabling tesla gates;
  • Fixed some of the issues in the zombie event in SCP-049's chamber;

OTHER

  • The Steam and Discord rich presence now updates every 5 seconds instead of every frame;

  • Many fixes and improvements by HonestResolv3:

    • Blinking, sprinting, health, kevlar icons and bars change colors (red, green, or white) to represent buffs or detriments to their respective item;

    • Fixed SCP-895 not showing up with S-NAV Ultimate;

    • Added help description for notarget console command;

    • You can't use "kill" console command if "godmode" is active;

    • Fixed "godmode" not protecting the player from most entities that deal damage;

    • Tesla gates won't activate if player has "notarget" activated;

    • Fixed SCP-106, SCP-205 and SCP-966 being unaffected by "notarget";

    • Fixed SCP-008 zombie crashing the game when spawned in Multiplayer via console;

    • Fixed Apache helicopter crashing the game when spawned via console;

    • Fixed SCP-035 tentacles not being possible to kill in Singleplayer;

    • Fixed breathing sounds play when pressing sprint button while crouching;

    • Fixed an inconsistancy with fuses in classic mode in Checkpoint room and Sewers room, causing time paradox and space-time discontinuity for some of the players;

      • We are sorry if you had to deal with it. For anyone else who created a worm hole inside their living room please spill milk into it to make it stop expanding;

...and other small fixes and improvements!

