Beta 1.5.0 is up now

New Features & Changes

Completely reworked the mannequin exorcism phase

--> Similarly to the shusher, the exorcism phase is now much longer and entirely different. As soon as the candle lights up in blue, you'll find out what's changed.

--> The behaviour of the mannequin has not changed when the exorcism fails (red candle)

--> The helper will guide you to something useful for the investigation that you haven't found yet.

--> The helper will guide you to something useful for the investigation that you haven't found yet. Successfully completing the new reworked exorcisms now grants an experience bonus

Some special conditions now grant an experience modifier

Added more information on the game end screen and detailed the experience earned

Adjustments

Removed the level requirement to unlock special conditions. They can now all randomly appear on contracts starting once you reach level 5. Once you've played one through, it will become available on the "customize difficulty" screen.

Note: One major bug could not be reproduced: the exorcism table appeared without its totems and was unusable. If someone encounters this bug again, please use the ingame feedback tool to report it (Escape -> Submit Feedback).

Enjoy!

Join the Discord to discuss the game and share your feedback: http://discord.gg/Uf8EpWsFts