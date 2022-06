As a first-time game developer, balance is not my strength, so I think the game was very hard. To fix that, now when someone creates a new save, it will start with 10 lives instead of 5, and the level up price scale is 1 instead of 2.

I also fix some bugs, the repeated sound on Esnowli fight is no logen running, the music is working on Esnowli fight too, and now the controller support will work better.