30XX 0.38 Patch Notes - June 15, 2022

Hello! 30XX Patch 0.38 is ready to roll, and it's got a mountain of new Entropy Conditions and new Memory Index rewards for pushing your skills to the limit via the Entropy Cluster.
It also introduces a few new Prototypes and fixes some long-standing bugs.
NOTE: Patch 0.38 fixes the age-old "eventually some textures load as black boxes" bug. To accomplish this, we've retired the 32-bit build of 30XX in favor of a 64-bit only build (which almost every game under the sun already uses!). According to Steam's most recent hardware survey, 0.17% of players on Steam may not have 64-bit operating systems - if this is you, reach out to me at chris AT batterystaplegames DOT com and we'll sort something out. This note should mean nothing to the overwhelming majority of players, but I'm mentioning it since it's a substantial technical under-the-hood change.
Thanks for playing!
--
GAME CHANGES & FIXES:
-
Added a new control feature we're calling "Autocombo", unlocked alongside Autocharge.
- While active, Autocombo causes Nina to fire three times in rapid succession, instead of just once. Pressing the button again during her combo will queue up two additional shots, so the player can fire rapidly without having to mash the button hard.
- Autocombo causes Ace to complete a full combo with his currently equipped weapon (3 attacks for the Saber, Lucavi, and Grandmaster, 2 for Tonbokiri and 1 for Lara). In Lucavi's case, Autocombo works just like Nina's.
- Autocombo's designed to make the game require less mashing to input attacks. It can be turned off independently of Autocharge in the Pause menu.
- Activating a Power will cancel the currently active combo. (An exception to this is triggering one of Nina's Echo effects.)
- This change also limits Nina's fire rate to roughly 11 shots a second. Changes to Nina's number-of-shots on screen are likely coming next patch.
-
Added a whole bunch of new Entropy Conditions, bringing the total to 15.
-
Added a new metacurrency, awarded for your first-time completion at a given Entropy Level (starting at 0, with your first no-entropy game completion). We'll leave out exactly what this currency does for spoiler reasons, but you can spend it at the Memory Index. More info:
- You'll receive this reward for your first completion at a given Entropy Level, and you can only earn one reward per run. So if your best run so far is Entropy 2, you'll need to play on Entropy 3 or higher to receive another reward - and no matter how high you go, your next success after that will require Entropy 4+, and so on.
- Pilgrimage does not contribute to Entropy Level (since it doesn't really make the game harder, and we don't want players to feel like they have to pick it because it's "easy" while pushing Entropy).
- Zealot's Wrath is likely overtuned - we have plans to convert HP to a more continuous measure the same way we did with NRG a few patches ago, and when we do, we'll likely tone it down a bit.
- The reward received scales up the higher you push Entropy (up to a cap).
-
Added 3 new Prototypes. Added icons for 0.37's small mountain of new Prototypes, too.
-
Fixed a long-standing bug where long gameplay sessions could eventually lead to black-boxed textures (usually level tilesets and Ace's spritesheet failing to load). This is still theoretically possible, but should only happen on very memory-constrained systems (instead of all systems, given enough time).
-
Fixed a bug where Gauntlets could repeat minibosses, resulting in multiple Resonant Armor pieces of the same type.
-
Slightly adjusted Tonbokiri hitbox to properly hit certain low-standing targets.
-
30XX now runs in a 64-bit executable, which should lead to better overall stability when the game's been running for a long time.
-
Fixed an issue causing Clockzone's Waterfall Platforms to occasionally take their time spawning when first entering a room.
-
Fixed an issue causing Glory Zone conditions to sometimes desync in online co-op.
-
Fixed an issue causing Dally to sometimes fail to show up at game start in online co-op.
-
Suck effects no longer affect Capital Punishment's fists.
-
NRG costs in the Pause screen now round up in cases where Power Efficiency result in fractional costs. (A Power that costs 5.5 NRG will display as "6" in the Pause screen, but it'll still accurately take 5.5 from the player.)
-
Fixed a buggy interaction where having Blue Streak and either Gears of Industry or Market Fluctuations would make you more or less invulnerable, until the game crashes because you spawn a million nuts at once.
-
Fixed a potential cause of the Rolly-Miniboss-Attacking-Weirdly issue.
-
Wincing Clover's damage taken now ignores the invulnerability you normally have after defeating a boss. (No more infinite free rerolls on the Nutstack.)
-
Fixed a sound issue with Reboot attacking.
-
Fixed Crystal Wave and Jagged Bolt not properly disrespecting power/support ordering.
-
Fixed a placement/collision issue with Burning Temple's Bridge tiles.
