30XX 0.38 Patch Notes - June 15, 2022

Hello! 30XX Patch 0.38 is ready to roll, and it's got a mountain of new Entropy Conditions and new Memory Index rewards for pushing your skills to the limit via the Entropy Cluster.

It also introduces a few new Prototypes and fixes some long-standing bugs.

NOTE: Patch 0.38 fixes the age-old "eventually some textures load as black boxes" bug. To accomplish this, we've retired the 32-bit build of 30XX in favor of a 64-bit only build (which almost every game under the sun already uses!). According to Steam's most recent hardware survey, 0.17% of players on Steam may not have 64-bit operating systems - if this is you, reach out to me at chris AT batterystaplegames DOT com and we'll sort something out. This note should mean nothing to the overwhelming majority of players, but I'm mentioning it since it's a substantial technical under-the-hood change.

Thanks for playing!

--

GAME CHANGES & FIXES: