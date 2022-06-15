Super Rolling Heroes 2.0 update, "Rolling Gods"

Share · View all patches · Build 8944081 · Last edited 15 June 2022 – 22:09:17 UTC by Wendy

After collecting all the community feedback, we decided to come back to work and use all the feedback to make Super Rolling Heroes a better game. We could say that it is almost a completely new game.

In this massive 2.0 update "Rolling Gods" we have rebuilt the game and these are the new features:

-We have added online leaderboards.

-The gameplay is faster, we almost doubled the speed of the game.

-It is a far more challenging game.

-We polished the controls, now you can speed up and brake.

-Levels are longer and harder. There are 50 brand new levels and 5 Rolling Hells. Rolling Hell stages combine the levels of one world in a single run. Each Rolling Hell has its own leaderboard.

-We added new achievements and costumes.

-We have also improved the visual aspect of the game.

In summary it is a better game in all aspects, and overall it is much more fun to play.

Thank you for your support!