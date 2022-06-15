 Skip to content

Super Rolling Heroes update for 15 June 2022

Super Rolling Heroes 2.0 update, "Rolling Gods"

Share · View all patches · Build 8944081 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After collecting all the community feedback, we decided to come back to work and use all the feedback to make Super Rolling Heroes a better game. We could say that it is almost a completely new game.

In this massive 2.0 update "Rolling Gods" we have rebuilt the game and these are the new features:

-We have added online leaderboards.

-The gameplay is faster, we almost doubled the speed of the game.

-It is a far more challenging game.

-We polished the controls, now you can speed up and brake.

-Levels are longer and harder. There are 50 brand new levels and 5 Rolling Hells. Rolling Hell stages combine the levels of one world in a single run. Each Rolling Hell has its own leaderboard.

-We added new achievements and costumes.

-We have also improved the visual aspect of the game.

In summary it is a better game in all aspects, and overall it is much more fun to play.
Thank you for your support!

