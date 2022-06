Hello again hunters, I would like to inform you that a new region is now open for research, the Arcae Desert.

With little vegetation and many open areas it can be a real challenge to locate the creature, I strongly recommend the use of compass!

Update:

Added new Map, Desert.

Added tutorial page.

Ancient Forest renamed to Luzan Forest

Improved bait system.

New bestiary interface showing creature likes and dislikes.

Graphical enhancement.

Improved performance.