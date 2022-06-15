New quiz added: European countries and territories flags Quiz.

Current state of the game includes 60 questions, (6 themes), each have 4 options.

Steam Playtest version has not been yet updated.

Game currently include these challenging quizzes:

Caribbean Flag Quiz (10 questions)

All-Stars Ice-Hockey Quiz (10 questions)

Solar System Trivia (10 questions)

General Knowledge Quiz (10 questions)

The Roman Empire Trivia (10 questions)

European Flag Quiz (10 questions)

Also couple of improvements added today:

Added an option to return to the main menu after completed 10 questions.

Cogwheel-icon (access to save game, load game) does not shown in the game for some reason, this bug is been investigated. However you can now access back to the main level after completed the level and choose new Quiz or Trivia, without no need to restart the whole game.

While adding this option to move to the main menu, we discovered another problem about points calculations. Fix: Needed to create variable to each level to get it work, since if using the same variable on theme 1, points continue to "follow" player to theme 2 etc.

Test your level! Each theme have points calculation system.

Best regards

Icany