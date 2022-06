Hotfix

Fix for crash on startup when too many mods are loaded Fix for crash when the last bandit dies Intro Expand constraints on Mortal generation Attraction Text iteration Add additional details to the Attraction Popup Mortal Rendering Fix neck seams Improve skin gradient Improve Gradient on gear Hook up skin detail texture Mortal Faces Improve face randomization (for new Mortals) Humans Lower average Iris size by 15% (for new Mortals)```