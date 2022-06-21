Dev Diary #102: Stabilizing the Iberian Peninsula ⚖️

Hello there,

Hello there,

We are wrapping up our work on Fate of Iberia as the summer break is on the horizon. We are releasing Update 1.6.1 today, which will notably contain:

● The content we revealed two weeks ago

● Tweaks to the Dissolution faction and a new set of game rules to tweak it for the Al-Andalus. You can now decide to either:

● Activate it from the start

● Block it until the death of the starting Caliph

● Block it until 1020

The full update notes are available at the end of this post. You can scroll through if you are impatient.

I wanted to seize the opportunity to thank you for your feedback on Fate of Iberia. We learned a lot through reading your threads and comments on our forum, as well as the discussions had on other platforms. We also enjoyed the funny anecdotes and were (happily) surprised by your love for cheese and the other stories you shared.

Most of all, your comments and feedback regarding the Struggle itself have been invaluable and will continue to help us in the future. If you have any grievances, or wishes regarding the system, please discuss them on our forum! While we are not always able to respond directly, we do keep a keen eye on what is being discussed!

Cheers,

P.S.: A crash was identified recently, which we were unfortunately not able to resolve in this update. We are however working on a resolution for this issue, which we will release as soon as possible.

The crash occurs if you let a Court Event sit in your Royal Court unanswered, meaning the game will crash when the event would time out.

This can be worked-around by answering your Court Events before they time out.

###################

Expansion Features

###################

Additional events about Conversos, Sephardic Jews, and other religious themes for owners of Fate of Iberia

###################

Free Features

###################

West African pagans now have an alternative path to feudalism, allowing them to obtain it by building successful kingdoms rather than requiring faith reformations

New content related to the Canary Islands The Guanche Culture has been added Found the Kingdom of Canarias Decision A new Megalith Tenet A new Pagan Faith: Achamanism

New game rule to control the fall of the Umayyads. You can choose between: From game start Only after the death of the initial Caliph Only after 1020

Added more Andalusian Arabic names to the database

###################

Game Balance

###################

Hostility ending conditions were modified. You can now either own 2 kingdoms or unite the Spanish Thrones. Moreover, uniting the spanish thrones lower the conversion of counties to 75% instead of 100%

Added Prestige to the King of Asturia in 867 to avoid starting with -600 prestige

Adjusted the weight gain from Feasts

Lowered the cooldown between 2 games of chess from 5 to 1 year

Readjusted education tier threshold to make the level 4 more likely to happen while still being rare

Improved the balancing of the Dissolution faction

Blocked the demands from Claimant if the Realm is managing Civil Wars which could lead to a loss of territory

Târgoviste is now the de-jure capital of Wallachia

Galician now uses Monastic Communities instead of Agrarian

The Struggle Clash CB now has a cost after the Struggle ended

Adjusted the reward for Secure the Mediterranean

Adjusted the chance for the poetry to be lauded / mocked in order to improve with your Diplomacy instead of worsening

The Sephardi culture is now Involved in the Struggle

Refined the odds and cooldown for the new events

###################

AI

###################

They will wage holy wars again

Added a blocker for the AI to not give away their relics

###################

Bugfixes

###################