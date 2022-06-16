Weekly Update: Bug fixing time! 🐞

Bug fixing for this week🐞
- Removed debug log that accidentally left in, slowing down the game when capturing beacons
- Fixed issue where preset slots only saved by leaving garage
- Disrupt now ungrapples Ridgehooks on user
- Disrupt now removes Thorpedos stuck on user
- When using Chameleon, team mates no longer completely lose sight of user, instead seeing the same "transparent" effect the user sees on themselves
- Fixed broken stats titles
More features and fixes are coming up in the next weeks!
