Weekly Update: Bug fixing time! 🐞

Bug fixing for this week🐞

Removed debug log that accidentally left in, slowing down the game when capturing beacons

Fixed issue where preset slots only saved by leaving garage

Disrupt now ungrapples Ridgehooks on user

Disrupt now removes Thorpedos stuck on user

When using Chameleon, team mates no longer completely lose sight of user, instead seeing the same "transparent" effect the user sees on themselves

Fixed broken stats titles

More features and fixes are coming up in the next weeks!

