KEO update for 16 June 2022

Weekly Update: Bug fixing time! 🐞

Weekly Update: Bug fixing time! 🐞

Share · View all patches · Build 8943631

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug fixing for this week🐞
  • Removed debug log that accidentally left in, slowing down the game when capturing beacons
  • Fixed issue where preset slots only saved by leaving garage
  • Disrupt now ungrapples Ridgehooks on user
  • Disrupt now removes Thorpedos stuck on user
  • When using Chameleon, team mates no longer completely lose sight of user, instead seeing the same "transparent" effect the user sees on themselves
  • Fixed broken stats titles

More features and fixes are coming up in the next weeks!

