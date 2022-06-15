[EXPERIMENTAL] v2022.6.3

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

I got a new update ready, but as the title indicates ONLY on the EXPERIMENTAL branch for now.

Changes

Improved "Throwing Force" UI a tiny bit

Updated various translations

Bugs

Attempt to fix resolution issue where resolution would suddenly be at a minimum. I have not yet seen a Player.log from where this happens and have not been able to reproduce the bug myself. So if you experience any resolution related bugs, please take a copy of your Player.log and reach out to me (Laumania) on my Discord (https://discord.gg/SzZD77p)

For Mod Creators

There is no new version of Mod Tools.

Check out the latest Mod Tools changelog.

You find the current experimental version of the Mod Tools here.

Enjoy :)

What is this [EXPERIMENTAL]?

Developing a game is both a technical and creative challenge. Both takes time and multiple iterations to get "just right".

Therefore, its often a good idea to get feedback and help for testing from players. This is what the EXPERIMENTAL branch is for. It's a way for me to put up an new version of the game to a specific EXPERIMENTAL branch on Steam, so only the players who active select to get this version gets it.

Smart, right?

So, if EXPERIMENTAL stuff is not for you, just stop reading and wait for an official update of the game.

If you want to help test out new stuff by providing feedback like bugs, ideas etc, (with the disclaimer of it being more buggy), you are welcome to switch.

Please post your feedback in the "🎮-experimental" channel on my Discord or in the Community section here on Steam.

Watch this to see how you switch to the experimental branch.