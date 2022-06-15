 Skip to content

Rogue Door Defense update for 15 June 2022

Version 0.4.1.0b is live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The newest version 0.4.1.0b is available now!

  • New Reward Options!
  • There are new reward options for the "Heart" and "Coin" doors.
  • The rewards of the "Heart" door were rebalanced.
  • Alot of upgrades are much stronger now. There are alot of valueable options for your build.

  • New Challenges!
  • Some door rewards let you summon walking chest enemies.
  • Slay them in the next level to get your reward.

Other Changes:

  • Made some minor adjustments to the last performance update.
  • Added a 30 seconds countdown to the sell button.

Some players requested a rebalancing of the "Heart" door rewards. The "+1 Life Each Round" reward was the only real option. The other options are much stronger now and there are some new options worth trying.
Selling towers now hast a 30 seconds countdown. I've read alot of feedback about the normal gamemode being too easy, because of the possibility to juggle enemies. It was the main reason I implemented the hardcore mode in the first place. Limiting the ability to sell towers is in my opinion the only solution, while keeping the realtime mazing mechanics of the game. I hope this cooldown improves the gameplay alot. Do you think it's too long or too short? Let me know in the steam forums!

-brimsel

