Version 0.4.1.0b is live!

The newest version 0.4.1.0b is available now!

New Reward Options!

There are new reward options for the "Heart" and "Coin" doors.

The rewards of the "Heart" door were rebalanced.

Alot of upgrades are much stronger now. There are alot of valueable options for your build.

New Challenges!

Some door rewards let you summon walking chest enemies.

Slay them in the next level to get your reward.

Other Changes:

Made some minor adjustments to the last performance update.

Added a 30 seconds countdown to the sell button.

Some players requested a rebalancing of the "Heart" door rewards. The "+1 Life Each Round" reward was the only real option. The other options are much stronger now and there are some new options worth trying.

Selling towers now hast a 30 seconds countdown. I've read alot of feedback about the normal gamemode being too easy, because of the possibility to juggle enemies. It was the main reason I implemented the hardcore mode in the first place. Limiting the ability to sell towers is in my opinion the only solution, while keeping the realtime mazing mechanics of the game. I hope this cooldown improves the gameplay alot. Do you think it's too long or too short? Let me know in the steam forums!

-brimsel