This slightly reworks goals. If you are relying on the HUD goals to prompt you to scavenge the shuttle and build a jump drive, you should start a new run, otherwise you should be able to continue. If you have only put small amount of time in I suggest a new run for better goals. Apologies for any inconvenience! Also, a few more bug fixes.

Build 0.159:

-Added build fuel jet goal

-Re-ordered goals to prompt ship scavenge before use jump drive, to persuade player to enter ship

-Fixed fabricator bug when power cycling it before using it made it hang on building first item

-Fixed blueprint power deficit UI removed on destroy.