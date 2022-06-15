 Skip to content

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 15 June 2022

Build 0.159

This slightly reworks goals. If you are relying on the HUD goals to prompt you to scavenge the shuttle and build a jump drive, you should start a new run, otherwise you should be able to continue. If you have only put small amount of time in I suggest a new run for better goals. Apologies for any inconvenience! Also, a few more bug fixes.

Build 0.159:
-Added build fuel jet goal
-Re-ordered goals to prompt ship scavenge before use jump drive, to persuade player to enter ship
-Fixed fabricator bug when power cycling it before using it made it hang on building first item
-Fixed blueprint power deficit UI removed on destroy.

