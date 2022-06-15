Patch 1.1.1 - Hotfixes

The bug caused by the previous update has been fixed.

My apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused.

The fixes are as follows

・The problem that sometimes an invisible jump-scare occurs.

・Enemy cries were sometimes not heard when clearing the game.

・Enemies behave strangely depending on where they appear.

The problem that the viewpoint operation becomes unstable depending on the FPS setting.

・I have also found other issues and can reproduce them.

I will fix other problems as soon as I can find or reproduce them.

Also, I have updated the development software to make development more comfortable.

Due to this, a large number of files will be updated when the game is updated.

If you have any problems, please feel free to contact me.