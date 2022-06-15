Developer Update - June 15

Conquer the Skies in Battle Craft!

In Project Genesis, being able to defeat your opponents in FPS combat environments is only half the battle, and experienced Pilots understand that understanding the fleet of battle craft and the variety of weapons they can wield is critical to mission success in the space theater.

Choose Your Perfect Battle Craft

Whether you prefer nimble and agile smaller ships or resilient and durable larger battle craft, the 8 battle craft in Project Genesis afford you a variety of options to empower your specific playstyle.

Within the hangar bay, you'll have the option of outfitting up to 4 battle craft loadouts, allowing you to equip the battle craft you prefer to pilot with the weapon arsenal of your choosing.

Choosing one of the lighter battle craft will provide a speed advantage over your opponents, but you'll need to keep an eye on your ship's shield and armor values, as the lighter ships are much more susceptible to being destroyed with burst damage.

Want to go with a heavier ship? We have a selection for you to choose from, but keep in mind that with the more durable ships comes a significant reduction in speed and movement. You'll be able to tank much more incoming damage in your dogfights but you will need to rely on your gun skills to outplay your opponent as your ability to dodge incoming damage will be much more difficult.

Select Your Ideal Weapon Loadout

Each battle craft can be equipped with a primary and secondary weapon loadout, with a wide variety of weapons at your disposal to form the most lethal combination to destroy your opponents. In the battle craft menu, and each time you spawn while in-game, you'll be able to select the perfect loadout for the game mode, map, and combat environment you are facing.

Primary weapons are available in several categories, including hitscan, projectile, & beam weapons.

Hitscan weapons are a Point of Aim = Point of Impact weapon; this means that when you fire your weapon, the bullets will instantly impact your opponent in the same way firing a pistol in an FPS environment functions.

Projectile weapons in Project Genesis deal significant amounts of damage, but require you to anticipate your opponent's movement and lead your shots slightly to account for the time it will take your projectile ammunition to travel to your opponent's location.

Beam-style weapons such as the battle craft laser are all about your skill in tracking your opponent. Acquiring and accurately tracking your target will reward you with increased damage over time, and in the right hands can melt an enemy battle craft rapidly.

Secondary weapons in Project Genesis feature homing-style functionality, providing burst damage to your opponents to complement your shots on target from your primary weapon.

The newly-implemented battle craft targeting system is designed to aid you in dealing damage to your opponents and you will now receive clear visual and audio queues that will notify you that your weapon is on-target and ready to be fired. Although your opponents do have the ability to dodge secondary weapon fire with skillful maneuvering, long sightlines and open environmental areas will aid your success in wielding these powerful weapons.

Dominate Space in Style

So you've chosen your ideal battle craft and weapon loadouts, and you've started to master dogfights in space. But what if you could send your opponents back to spawn in style?

You can! For a limited-time only while Project Genesis is still in Early Access, you can cement yourself as one of the earliest supporters by becoming a Platinum Founder. With an animated emblem, banner, 8 slick skins & much more, as a Platinum Founder you can not only traverse the cosmos in style, but your opponents will know exactly who they're messing with every time you win one of your dogfights.

Check out what is included in the Platinum Founders Pack and start conquering your opponents in high-fashion:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1651913/Project_Genesis__Platinum_Founders_Pack/