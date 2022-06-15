New patch coming soon!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Bakers,

We have not forgotten about you!

We are working hard to deliver the long-awaited patch, as always we want to make sure that everything works fine and will not cause new bugs. The patch is connected to the new delivery system also we made a couple of changes and fixes from the feedback that we gather from you. Soon we will publish more information, we apologize and we ask for some more patience.

For those who have not had the opportunity to experience the pleasure of baking, until 20.06.2022 10:00 AM PDT everyone will have the opportunity to buy Bakery Simulator at a bargain price with a 25% discount!

Those who have already bought Bakery Simulator also get something - great discounts on Gaming Factory games up to 90% - https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/gamingfactory/#browse

Thank you for playing Bakery Simulator!

Gaming Factory team.

