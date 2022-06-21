 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Furi update for 21 June 2022

Patch Notes - 21 june 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8943087 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We hope you are well and that you enjoyed fighting the guardians with Onnamusha, as well as the last free update. We would like to thank you for all your support on Furi, it’s amazing to see how much you are involved with the game 6 years after its release.

We just released this small update to fix some bugs, you will find the patch notes below.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/423230/Furi/

Version: v1.1.224

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that permitted to skip the Edge fight in Practice mode
  • Fixed a pattern in Furier difficulty during the Line fight
  • Fixed missing feedbacks while tweaking the audio settings
  • Fixed the visual quality setting being reset after restarting the game
  • Fixed the loading screen on SteamDeck

Changed files in this update

Furi Content Depot 423231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link