Patch Notes - 21 june 2022

Hello everyone,

We hope you are well and that you enjoyed fighting the guardians with Onnamusha, as well as the last free update. We would like to thank you for all your support on Furi, it’s amazing to see how much you are involved with the game 6 years after its release.

We just released this small update to fix some bugs, you will find the patch notes below.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/423230/Furi/

Version: v1.1.224

Bug fixes: