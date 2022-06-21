Patch Notes - 21 june 2022

Hello everyone,
We hope you are well and that you enjoyed fighting the guardians with Onnamusha, as well as the last free update. We would like to thank you for all your support on Furi, it’s amazing to see how much you are involved with the game 6 years after its release.
We just released this small update to fix some bugs, you will find the patch notes below.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/423230/Furi/
Version: v1.1.224
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug that permitted to skip the Edge fight in Practice mode
- Fixed a pattern in Furier difficulty during the Line fight
- Fixed missing feedbacks while tweaking the audio settings
- Fixed the visual quality setting being reset after restarting the game
- Fixed the loading screen on SteamDeck
Changed files in this update