Battles 2 Update 1.3.3 - Patch Notes!

Update 1.3.3 is starting to roll out on iOS, Android & Steam!

As of the end of Season 5, there will be a short break between ranked seasons.

The reason for this is to allow the game to be updated without it interfering with the current season’s meta. We noticed that releasing an update with significant balance changes, bug fixes or a new hero a few days before the season ended created a lot of unpredictable tumult in ranked mode which was unfair to those players who had been perfecting their strategy over the course of the season.

The season break will usually only last for a day or two to allow the update to go live on all stores. During this time, ranked matches will be disabled but casual matches, events and private matches will still be available and can be used to experiment with new heroes or tower balances in anticipation of the new ranked season.

During the season break you will be able to view your final trophy count and arena as well as the final rankings in the Hall of Masters leaderboard for the previous season.

A special, limited-time event will run during the season break which will reward Battle Points and Monkey Money. This is to give players a way to earn these rewards while their usual source (ranked games) is unavailable.

When the new season begins, your trophies will be reset to 0 and you will receive a starting bonus equal to 75% of the number of trophies you finished the previous season with (to a minimum of 20).

The starting bonus is mostly a messaging change rather than a mechanical one. Players have always started a season with a fraction of their trophies from the previous season, only the value is different. We did this because we want it to be clear that a new season is a fresh start with a starting bonus based on past performance rather than an arbitrary reduction in trophies.