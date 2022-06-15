R-V Beta III

Hello, everyone! I’ve worked very hard for the past couple of weeks to bring you four new levels to explore and engage with. This selection of levels is a bit odd as it strays from the main canon of the Backrooms Wikidot, but I’m happy with how these levels turned out and think players will enjoy these levels nonetheless. This time, I’ve included two of my favorite levels from the Liminal Archives to increase the number of Backrooms Wikis represented by Enter The Backrooms (LA Level 17 and LA Level 20 specifically).

Here’s the heaping helping of content included in this Beta:

Added Level 29: Artistic View - An art gallery with winding halls and spacious galleries.

Added 3 Sub-Levels to Level 29

Level 29 Event: The walls will cycle through rainbow colors for several seconds.

Added Level 30: Dining Area - A comforting restaurant devoid of food or kitchens.

Added 3 Sub-Levels to Level 30

Level 30 Event: Your sugar supply will be replenished every few minutes.

Added Level 31: Chromatic Gauntlet - A maze with neon tunnels that connect to roller rinks, dining areas, and atriums.

Added 6 Sub-Levels to Level 31 - each sub-level has a different color of light that affects gameplay in different ways.

Level 31 Event: All lights turn white, which applies all sub-level effects at once.

Added Level 32: Lockdown - A claustrophobic labyrinth of unused lockers.

Added 3 Sub-Levels to Level 32

Level 32 Event: Glitchy lockers will appear and disappear around the map.

Chairs use a different, more detailed model now.

Exits for levels 23 and up have been tweaked to be slightly unpredictable.

Arcade minigames now have a screen that keeps the game from starting unless the space key is pressed.

A button to quickly access the Filters menu has been added to the title screen.

Title screen buttons without text are labeled on first-time startups of an update now.

I’m very proud of how these levels turned out and I think they strike a good balance between being visually interesting and fun to play. As of now, 10 new main levels have been added in Release Version V of Enter The Backrooms! The next Beta will include Level 33, which will be a very detailed level, and the last main level in Enter The Backrooms. It will also include a highly-requested entity: Hounds. From here on out, Betas should take less time, so I look forward to sharing new content with you again soon!