New Monster | Traditional Chinese | 12th King of the Hill Season Results

New Enemy

Wheelman: the supervillain that puny humans deserve! You'll find him somewhere on the last levels.

New Language

漢語: Traditional Chinese.

Balance Changes

Zombies can now only rise from human corpses

The Fighter class ability now lasts longer at levels 2 and 3: 5 sec./5 sec. -> 7 sec./9 sec.

The Thrower class ability now deals a little more damage: 30/100/170/250 -> 40/110/180/280

Watchers have had their numbers slightly reduced when they appear on levels.

Mutations Tree:

All mutations in the second row of the Mutations Tree now affect not only humans on your team, but also on all of your units, including those you summon during a fight

Magic resistance in the Mutations Tree is now more expensive at mutation levels 3 and 4: 50/80 -> 60/100

Increased chance for abilities to trigger is now more expensive at mutation levels 2 and 3: 40/60 -> 50/80

Chance to avoid a negative status effect updated: at level 3, chance reduced 45% -> 40%. Now more expensive at mutation levels 2 and 3: 50/100 -> 60/120.

Other Mutations:

“Damage Link" : damage 250 -> 300

: damage 250 -> 300 “Most Dexterous” : 10% -> 8% per Trickster ability level

: 10% -> 8% per Trickster ability level “Last Word”: 30 -> 40 armor.

Fixes

Added the same negative effects of hunger to King of the Hill as in the main game

Updated the amount of experience granted for enemies.

It's time to wrap up the twelfth King of the Hill season

WINNERS:

🥇 Lectrice

🥈 Falke

🥉 DrunkMantis

Congratulations! Especially to Lectrice, who is already multiple King of the Hill champion. All three winners will receive Despotism 3k Steam keys and the Despot’s Game soundtrack. To claim your prizes, please contact Antishyr via Steam.

The 13th season starts now and ends on July 6 at 18:00 CET.

