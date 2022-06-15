Patch Notes for 1.0.2

Patch 1.0.2 brings a load of fixes, and some fun tools for speedrunners!
New features
- You can now restart a level from the pause menu, without having to go to the Hub. This is especially handy during speed challenges.
- Added the Korean language!
- In the Hub, the info UI for each level now shows the fastest time and least steps you’ve completed for that level
Bug fixes
- In the Hub, can no longer fall through the floor from Green Theme to the Blue Theme.
- Fixed a bug where after collecting a Relic and viewing the lore entry right away, sometimes the displayed lore entry would be incorrect
- Fixed a bug where Bloom would not change, when changing graphics setting presets
- After teleporting from a teleport square, cubes now share stickers with nearby cubes
- Fixed a bug where, after changing the language, some texts in the Lore Entries window would not change language
- When moving focus away from the game application (alt + tab), and coming back, dynamic music is no longer skipped to the next segment
Puzzle fixes and improvements
- There is now more time to reach the second Relic in the Hub’s Blue Theme
- In Bonus 1 last puzzle, the helper cube can no longer get stuck by walking onto the roof of the player cube
- In Bonus 1 last puzzle, more time has been added to the timer button to reduce unnecessary hurry
- In the secret underground puzzle of Green Level 2, the green sticker has been replaced with the blue sticker, to make it clear that the Green Power is not required for that puzzle
Other improvements
- In the Hub, after completing the main levels, citizen cubes no longer walk near the player’s cube or the green cube. This means they will no longer steal your stickers. Note: stickers are still shared with them if you touch them yourself, including by walking, dashing with yellow power, or teleporting.
- In the Hub, after completing the main levels, citizen cubes no longer get stuck when near level portals in the Blue Theme
- In the Hub, can no longer teleport behind level portals in the Blue Theme
- In the Hub, the lighting of non-completed level portals now looks more distinct from completed level portals
- The non-English tutorial texts of Green Power now mention that the green cube cannot use sticker powers
- Added more colliders for camera and lasers in various levels
Thanks for playing The Last Cube, and keep on rolling! Come post your best times in our Discord!
Changed files in this update