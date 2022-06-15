Update (v1.5.2)

Hi everyone!

Just a regular patch to fix some things up, mainly some stuff relating to Boss Rush (but also some outside of it). Patch notes below!

Patch Notes

Changes & Improvements

Made the back door in the Wing Demon boss room open after defeating it in Boss Rush

Made Rooted Entity unskippable in Boss Rush

After defeating Dimula in Boss Rush, the spikes in the room will disappear

Bug Fixes

Fixed Brutal difficulty death counter being visible (and counting deaths) when playing Boss Rush mode

Fixed Phantooris phase 2 intro music not playing correctly if you paused the game during the phase transition

Fixed some missing water tiles during the Zealot boss fight

Fixed an oversight that made Dimula skippable in True Boss Rush