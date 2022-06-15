Update (v1.5.2)

Hi everyone!
Just a regular patch to fix some things up, mainly some stuff relating to Boss Rush (but also some outside of it). Patch notes below!
Patch Notes
Changes & Improvements
- Made the back door in the Wing Demon boss room open after defeating it in Boss Rush
- Made Rooted Entity unskippable in Boss Rush
- After defeating Dimula in Boss Rush, the spikes in the room will disappear
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Brutal difficulty death counter being visible (and counting deaths) when playing Boss Rush mode
- Fixed Phantooris phase 2 intro music not playing correctly if you paused the game during the phase transition
- Fixed some missing water tiles during the Zealot boss fight
- Fixed an oversight that made Dimula skippable in True Boss Rush
- Felix
