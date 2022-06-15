 Skip to content

Super Gear Quest update for 15 June 2022

Update (v1.5.2)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

Just a regular patch to fix some things up, mainly some stuff relating to Boss Rush (but also some outside of it). Patch notes below!

Patch Notes

Changes & Improvements
  • Made the back door in the Wing Demon boss room open after defeating it in Boss Rush
  • Made Rooted Entity unskippable in Boss Rush
  • After defeating Dimula in Boss Rush, the spikes in the room will disappear
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed Brutal difficulty death counter being visible (and counting deaths) when playing Boss Rush mode
  • Fixed Phantooris phase 2 intro music not playing correctly if you paused the game during the phase transition
  • Fixed some missing water tiles during the Zealot boss fight
  • Fixed an oversight that made Dimula skippable in True Boss Rush
