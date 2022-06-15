Test-branch Update 0.4.17

Share · View all patches · Build 8942483 · Last edited 15 June 2022 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Knock knock, players! We have released patch 0.4.17 for the test branch of the game, where we fix a number of bugs and make changes that improve the game.

Changes

🔵 General

Buff descriptions now take Vanadis abilities into account (for example, the Summer/Winter effects of the Raven’s Sister class);

New animation in the Mite's Bride event.

🔵 Vanadis

Pet bandana now have a paw icon to separate the item from the character's items.

Fixes

🔵 General

Fixed a bug where 999999 damage was dealt when the Weakness debuff was active;

Fixed a bug with incorrect card damage prediction;

General game performance improvements.

🔵 Vanadis

Fixed a bug due to which the events did not work when playing Vanadis for the first time;

Fixed a bug where after restarting Vanadis would take her own HP like Bjorn;

Fixed a bug that made it possible to use a central card twice;

Fixed the Desecrated Crimson Bow item.

Thanks for reporting bugs to us!

Yours, Redboon Team