Test-branch Update 0.4.17

Knock knock, players! We have released patch 0.4.17 for the test branch of the game, where we fix a number of bugs and make changes that improve the game.
Changes
🔵 General
- Buff descriptions now take Vanadis abilities into account (for example, the Summer/Winter effects of the Raven’s Sister class);
- New animation in the Mite's Bride event.
🔵 Vanadis
- Pet bandana now have a paw icon to separate the item from the character's items.
Fixes
🔵 General
- Fixed a bug where 999999 damage was dealt when the Weakness debuff was active;
- Fixed a bug with incorrect card damage prediction;
- General game performance improvements.
🔵 Vanadis
- Fixed a bug due to which the events did not work when playing Vanadis for the first time;
- Fixed a bug where after restarting Vanadis would take her own HP like Bjorn;
- Fixed a bug that made it possible to use a central card twice;
- Fixed the Desecrated Crimson Bow item.
Thanks for reporting bugs to us!
Yours, Redboon Team
