Knock on the Coffin Lid update for 15 June 2022

Test-branch Update 0.4.17

Knock knock, players! We have released patch 0.4.17 for the test branch of the game, where we fix a number of bugs and make changes that improve the game.

Changes

🔵 General

  • Buff descriptions now take Vanadis abilities into account (for example, the Summer/Winter effects of the Raven’s Sister class);
  • New animation in the Mite's Bride event.

🔵 Vanadis

  • Pet bandana now have a paw icon to separate the item from the character's items.

Fixes

🔵 General

  • Fixed a bug where 999999 damage was dealt when the Weakness debuff was active;
  • Fixed a bug with incorrect card damage prediction;
  • General game performance improvements.

🔵 Vanadis

  • Fixed a bug due to which the events did not work when playing Vanadis for the first time;
  • Fixed a bug where after restarting Vanadis would take her own HP like Bjorn;
  • Fixed a bug that made it possible to use a central card twice;
  • Fixed the Desecrated Crimson Bow item.

Thanks for reporting bugs to us!

Yours, Redboon Team

