List of updated contents from April to June

----What`s New----

1."Rolling fun" comes on stage!! (entrance: upper left of the Control room)

2.New character From Nisshoukou, Kennshu Hizame(excellent), comes on stage!

3.New tactical position Forge, comes on stage!

4.Card back image selection system is added to the order tab of the Info-Panel.

5.The second wave of rewards: 【Forger】x 2！

----What s Changed---- 1.Suimugetsu(standard) s skill redo

2.Enhanced "Beat back": the target will be dizzied if it cannot be beated back.

3.Adjusted "Poisoned": effect when attacking/doing scheme damage/curing.

4.Enhanced card 【Snipe】.

5.Weaken card 【Chilly season】.

6.Adjusted the list of trust skill for all characters.

7.Added several new build buffs to Adventure Mode.

----What`s Optimized----

1.A better system for guidance and game introduction.

2.A better experience for using items in Story and Adventure.

3.Get a new powerful buff when start a chapter for the first time.

4.Optimized the awards list of chapter information panel.

5.You can understand a character is leader or not on your awards list.