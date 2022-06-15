 Skip to content

Obsidian Prince update for 15 June 2022

Bug patch. Resolution reset fix and more.

Share · View all patches · Build 8942426 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where resolution would continuously reset for some players. If you keep having this issue after updating the game let us know.

Fixed an issue where inspirations on cards would sometimes show the wrong inspirations in the preview.

Throw Trap now have the intended 2 tile range increase instead of 1.

Scroll of Throwing Dagger now correctly states that it grants the Throwing Dagger inspiration and not Agile.

Enthusiasm now correctly states that it has one extra range and not 2.

