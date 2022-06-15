Bug patch. Resolution reset fix and more.

Share · View all patches · Build 8942426 · Last edited 15 June 2022 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Fixed an issue where resolution would continuously reset for some players. If you keep having this issue after updating the game let us know.

Fixed an issue where inspirations on cards would sometimes show the wrong inspirations in the preview.

Throw Trap now have the intended 2 tile range increase instead of 1.

Scroll of Throwing Dagger now correctly states that it grants the Throwing Dagger inspiration and not Agile.

Enthusiasm now correctly states that it has one extra range and not 2.