The Speedy Duck Update - v1.1

On release, a number of players expressed their frustration in regards to the pace of the game and the way input was managed.

Our first update therefore focuses on improving pacing and providing a better game experience.

Faster moving ducks:

All movement animations (Ducks, objects flying, tiles moving) have been sped-up by 20%.

Wait-free input:

Player movement input is no longer paused when non-disrupted events are taking place, such as objects flying out of the screen. Movement input is only paused during the duck movement animation and when flying tiles and objects are meant to land,

The Undo and Retry inputs are now usable at all times.

Spammer-friendly input:

Repeatedly pressing directional keys during movement causes movements speeds to ramp-up, to a maximum of x3 the initial speed,

Over time, movement speed is slowly ramped-down to initial speed,

Movement speed is reinitialized at the beginning of each level and after Undoing and Retrying.

Other features and quick-fixes:

All levels are skippable once the game is finished a first time,

Minor level-design adjustments to 'The Corner Stone' and 'Hammer to Fall',

Better adjusted sound-fx during the spaceship's blast-off sequence,

Fixed certain sound effects not being interrupted when undoing or retrying,

Fixed a rare bug that happened when going back and forth from menu and skipping a level.

We hope these changes improve the general feel of the game and satisfy players who want a truly speedy paced experience, as well as those who enjoy a more relaxed pace.

Please let us know in the comments what you think!

Clare, Fernando and Juan