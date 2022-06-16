Swarm the City: Zombie Evolved Full Release Announcement

After a period of internal development following the release of the EA version, we released the Prologue version as open test in May. After this test, we decided to full release the game on June 17 and will open a discount event in the near future!

The basic controls are heavily simplified and optimised, you now can command the zombie army smoothly. The zombie generals are revamped, generals are buffed and clearly diversified. The zombie king's magic arsenal is enriched, you now have more ways to deal with humans. Various lore pieces are placed around the world, and now you can finally discover interesting aspects of zombies and humans. Normal zombies can devour human brains and thus use human weapons and carriers. When you see a decent human weapon, be sure to grab it! Dogs and cows in the city can be zombified so you can use whoofs and moos as rallying cries now. Destroying important buildings and killing important humans drop soul crystals, which provide random Artifacts to buff your armies to destroy human cities more effectively. Killing more people and destroying more cities will allow you to gradually restore your zombie king and generals to their former power, and you can customize the evolution of your zombie army in any direction you like. Updated voice acting resources, and some other convenience optimization

Note: Since the game has been drastically updated, you need to reopen an archive. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to you.

Heart of Thundering Python is an ultimate artifact that once belonged to the Kingdom of Mist. This lost artifact is the key to unlocking mighty lightning powers for your zombie generals.

To celebrate the full release, the Thunder Python Heart DLC will be given free with the game proper to players who purchase the game during the EA phase!

Price: $1.99 USD

Note: If you purchased the game during EA but did not unlock the DLC, please join our Discord server to contact the administrator with proof of purchase. We will send you a CDK as long as you provide us with proof.

We will also be releasing Steam Trading Cards and more than 20 achievements in the near future. Please refer to the actual version for the specific card style and achievement content.

Finally, thank you for your support and have fun!

Swarm the City Team