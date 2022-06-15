 Skip to content

Line War update for 15 June 2022

34.8 - New NetworkLibrary, Cloud Replays, Lobby Option and Chat

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 34.8

This is released as a minor version but behind the scenes we have done a major upgrade to replace the entire netcode and Unity version. This should hopefully provide a more stable connection for those who have experienced occasional timeouts.

Changes:

  • New network transport library (total replacement)
  • New cloud-based replays (no need to wait for replay download after a match, replays are automatically available after a match)
  • New connections indicator showing if a connection is unstable
  • New "Create/Join Lobby" feature, you can create a lobby and copy/paste the name for someone else to join
  • Improved chat, you can chat cross-scenes in Select World, Game, and End Screen with chat history and timestamps.
  • Performance improvements for modern GPUs
