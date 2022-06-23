2 in 1 update with something cool for everyone

Hey Gemini II Squad!

We’ve made some updates to the game, just in time for the upcoming Summer Sale discounts.

Firstly, we added the Free-Roaming Mode to the game. If you have already completed the campaign, now you can start a new game, with all doors, elevators and key items unlocked. Collecting leftover Specimens and exploring will now be much more convenient and you also get a quicker way to unlock the other ending.

Now, let’s move on to the second item on the agenda…

The Warlock from Project Warlock retro shooter has joined the Gemini II Squad as a playable character in the previous patch and was supposed to be available only for a limited time. But we heard you. drumroll The Warlock is here to stay and becomes a full-fledged Gemini II Squad member! He’s now available as a free DLC, so be sure to add it to your Library (sorry for the inconvenience!).

We’re constantly going through your feedback and encourage you to leave a Steam review if you like the game because they help us get in front of more players.

We also have a new bundle offer with Project Warlock II retro shooter, so be sure to check it out!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26858/Project_Warlock_2_x_BIOTA_Bundle/

Thanks for checking in, and see you next time!