 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Green Hell VR update for 15 June 2022

Patch 1.0 OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 8942122 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Adventurers!

Thanks a lot for all your support throughout this week - we are so humbled by the reception of our game and 200 reviews already. We have been working to deliver a patch as soon as possible to address many of the community's issues - so here is the changelog :)

  • Refurbishment of the fire spreading system to make it more intuitive and immersive - now you can spread fire like the real survivalists! Throw a burning bird nest to light the campfire to then light a torch by the campfire, and many many more :) Check out the gifs below for more details!

  • Added native Oculus VR launch option - so you don't have to use only SteamVR anymore!

  • Tutorial Flow has been adjusted to better explain the fire tool
  • Adjustment of the display of diacritic symbols
  • Hand positions on many items have been adjusted (for example, palm/banana leaf)
  • Badly formatted text in the third article in the third dream sequence has been adjusted
  • Swimming on the water surface has been adjusted.
  • The hand placement has been adjusted while holding mud
  • Torch/Tinder is now extinguished if it touches the water

  • Players can no longer fly if they put items under their feet or if they pick them up (especially concerning the Fire Plow)
  • Players can now again change settings after returning to the main menu
  • After turning off the pause menu, you will no longer be able to witness exploding ragdoll physics
  • Players can no longer take items from dreams
  • Players can now normally fill a bowl with a brew from a different bowl
  • The character won't be able to talk on the walkie-talkie while vomiting.
  • The generator handle by the elevator no longer immediately falls out of your hands to be pulled endlessly.
  • Now the fuel in generators will save normally, so it will be full after loading the saved game
  • Players are no longer able to climb almost vertical walls
  • Skipping tutorial during the campfire tutorial no longer leaves a notepad tab highlighted
  • Players shouldn't have a problem with placing their Crafting Tables anymore
  • Entering and exiting pause while sleeping will no longer reveal the player's body
  • During the walkie-talkie dialogue, the backpack can now be normally grabbed
  • Players can no longer hook up to the lift system while sleeping
  • In the tutorial, players can no longer interact with the doors in the tent during dialogue
  • Players can no longer dive infinitely without diving equipment
  • When players release the Grab button when the Grappling hook is mid-air, they will now be able to pick it up again
  • The collider size of a crafted item has been adjusted according to the item's ghost
  • The walkie-talkie dialogue options won't disappear while holding the notepad
  • Items will no longer get stuck in the Storage Box while picking them up
  • Animals killed by snare traps are not floating in the air anymore
  • Players can now fill bidon with water from a mud filter
  • Some items will no longer behave weirdly when picked up from underneath other objects
  • The kindling glow will no longer be so intense
  • Resting places should have normal collisions now
  • All trees will now correctly make a sound after being hit

... and many many more smaller bugfixes and changes! :) Stay tuned for more!

The launch discount ends tomorrow, so don't miss out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1782330/Green_Hell_VR/

See you in Hell, Green Hell VR!

Stay up to date:

[Join our Discord](discord.gg/cn7DTwuKGp)
Follow us on our Twitter
Like our Facebook Page
And find us anywhere else!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link