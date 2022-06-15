Patch 1.0 OUT NOW!

Hello Adventurers!
Thanks a lot for all your support throughout this week - we are so humbled by the reception of our game and 200 reviews already. We have been working to deliver a patch as soon as possible to address many of the community's issues - so here is the changelog :)
- Refurbishment of the fire spreading system to make it more intuitive and immersive - now you can spread fire like the real survivalists! Throw a burning bird nest to light the campfire to then light a torch by the campfire, and many many more :) Check out the gifs below for more details!
- Added native Oculus VR launch option - so you don't have to use only SteamVR anymore!
- Tutorial Flow has been adjusted to better explain the fire tool
- Adjustment of the display of diacritic symbols
- Hand positions on many items have been adjusted (for example, palm/banana leaf)
- Badly formatted text in the third article in the third dream sequence has been adjusted
- Swimming on the water surface has been adjusted.
- The hand placement has been adjusted while holding mud
- Torch/Tinder is now extinguished if it touches the water
- Players can no longer fly if they put items under their feet or if they pick them up (especially concerning the Fire Plow)
- Players can now again change settings after returning to the main menu
- After turning off the pause menu, you will no longer be able to witness exploding ragdoll physics
- Players can no longer take items from dreams
- Players can now normally fill a bowl with a brew from a different bowl
- The character won't be able to talk on the walkie-talkie while vomiting.
- The generator handle by the elevator no longer immediately falls out of your hands to be pulled endlessly.
- Now the fuel in generators will save normally, so it will be full after loading the saved game
- Players are no longer able to climb almost vertical walls
- Skipping tutorial during the campfire tutorial no longer leaves a notepad tab highlighted
- Players shouldn't have a problem with placing their Crafting Tables anymore
- Entering and exiting pause while sleeping will no longer reveal the player's body
- During the walkie-talkie dialogue, the backpack can now be normally grabbed
- Players can no longer hook up to the lift system while sleeping
- In the tutorial, players can no longer interact with the doors in the tent during dialogue
- Players can no longer dive infinitely without diving equipment
- When players release the Grab button when the Grappling hook is mid-air, they will now be able to pick it up again
- The collider size of a crafted item has been adjusted according to the item's ghost
- The walkie-talkie dialogue options won't disappear while holding the notepad
- Items will no longer get stuck in the Storage Box while picking them up
- Animals killed by snare traps are not floating in the air anymore
- Players can now fill bidon with water from a mud filter
- Some items will no longer behave weirdly when picked up from underneath other objects
- The kindling glow will no longer be so intense
- Resting places should have normal collisions now
- All trees will now correctly make a sound after being hit
... and many many more smaller bugfixes and changes! :) Stay tuned for more!
See you in Hell, Green Hell VR!
