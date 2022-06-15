Patch 1.0 OUT NOW!

Hello Adventurers!

Thanks a lot for all your support throughout this week - we are so humbled by the reception of our game and 200 reviews already. We have been working to deliver a patch as soon as possible to address many of the community's issues - so here is the changelog :)

Refurbishment of the fire spreading system to make it more intuitive and immersive - now you can spread fire like the real survivalists! Throw a burning bird nest to light the campfire to then light a torch by the campfire, and many many more :) Check out the gifs below for more details!

Added native Oculus VR launch option - so you don't have to use only SteamVR anymore!

Tutorial Flow has been adjusted to better explain the fire tool

Adjustment of the display of diacritic symbols

Hand positions on many items have been adjusted (for example, palm/banana leaf)

Badly formatted text in the third article in the third dream sequence has been adjusted

Swimming on the water surface has been adjusted.

The hand placement has been adjusted while holding mud

Torch/Tinder is now extinguished if it touches the water

Players can no longer fly if they put items under their feet or if they pick them up (especially concerning the Fire Plow)

Players can now again change settings after returning to the main menu

After turning off the pause menu, you will no longer be able to witness exploding ragdoll physics

Players can no longer take items from dreams

Players can now normally fill a bowl with a brew from a different bowl

The character won't be able to talk on the walkie-talkie while vomiting.

The generator handle by the elevator no longer immediately falls out of your hands to be pulled endlessly.

Now the fuel in generators will save normally, so it will be full after loading the saved game

Players are no longer able to climb almost vertical walls

Skipping tutorial during the campfire tutorial no longer leaves a notepad tab highlighted

Players shouldn't have a problem with placing their Crafting Tables anymore

Entering and exiting pause while sleeping will no longer reveal the player's body

During the walkie-talkie dialogue, the backpack can now be normally grabbed

Players can no longer hook up to the lift system while sleeping

In the tutorial, players can no longer interact with the doors in the tent during dialogue

Players can no longer dive infinitely without diving equipment

When players release the Grab button when the Grappling hook is mid-air, they will now be able to pick it up again

The collider size of a crafted item has been adjusted according to the item's ghost

The walkie-talkie dialogue options won't disappear while holding the notepad

Items will no longer get stuck in the Storage Box while picking them up

Animals killed by snare traps are not floating in the air anymore

Players can now fill bidon with water from a mud filter

Some items will no longer behave weirdly when picked up from underneath other objects

The kindling glow will no longer be so intense

Resting places should have normal collisions now

All trees will now correctly make a sound after being hit

... and many many more smaller bugfixes and changes! :) Stay tuned for more!

See you in Hell, Green Hell VR!

