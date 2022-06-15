Mid-week game update – Your progress is now being saved!

Hi all, this midweek update features our biggest code addition yet : a fully functioning auto-saving and loading system!

Here it is in detail, everything featured in this new build :

Saving system.

While this new saving system has been tested and should work perfectly, it still needs some testing to make sure the code works 100% of the time. This should take an additional week.

Please note :

• Issues can only occur over multiple sessions and not during a single play through.

• At anytime you can use the reset button to start a new game.

Progress Graphs.

Graphs have been added to keep track of your customers, profits and album sales. This is a great way to visually see the results of your marketing efforts / spending.

At the same time, we took the opportunity to tweak the marketing so the results are more visible.

Daily Results.

The Daily Results page has been redesigned to be easier to understand.

Bulk record price.

Bulk album price has been lowered.

ESC quick key

ESC closes all views / opens settings view. ( When not in the tutorial).

TAB quick key

TAB opens the vintage Record Collection ( When not in the tutorial).

Loans – Still work in progress.

Loans are now limited to three.

Repaying loans has gone from $20 per day to $10 per day.

Night Staff - Still Experimental.

You can now hire a Night Cashier and stay open until 9h30pm, which means more profits per day!

A few more things...

• New city background!

• New character added!

• New Conversations added/some game text has changed.

• Game icon added.

What are we working on now?

• Day and night cycle.

• After hours tasks.

• Record Rack refill system/stock.

• More story.

• Better / more 3d items and icons.

• More mouse over options.

That’s it for this build, if I missed anything, I’ll post it in the next update :)

Have a great week all!