Pale Night is finally out today!

This was a real adventure for me (almost two years!) and no matter how the game does, I'm so proud to have released it. It would not have been possible without the help of people like you, who playtested the game and gave me so much feedback!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1490870/

That's it! Thanks everyone, and I'm looking forward to hearing what you think about the game.

Simon