Hotfix 3.8.20

Hey everyone!

Today we bring you a hotfix to help ease the camera issues/changes from our last update. Let us know how these changes feel!

Regarding performance issues or graphical hitches, please continue to let us know what you're experiencing via our support desk .

On to the details:

Bugfixes

Fixed the bug where the camera pulls close to the bike when you drive over a dune.

The bike shouldn't go off the top/bottom of the screen so easily now,

The bike camera should generally be more stable now, especially when you bump into obstacles.

Doubled the amount of time before the bike camera resets behind you.

Fixed a bug where the driving camera wasn't affected by the FOV slider in the settings menu.

Fixed a bug where the camera wouldn't immediately transition to Sable when alighting the bike.

Thanks again for your patience. We love seeing all the photos you've taken in the game; thank you for sharing them with us!

/Raw Fury & Shedworks