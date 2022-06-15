 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sable update for 15 June 2022

Hotfix 3.8.20

Share · View all patches · Build 8941601 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Today we bring you a hotfix to help ease the camera issues/changes from our last update. Let us know how these changes feel!

Regarding performance issues or graphical hitches, please continue to let us know what you're experiencing via our support desk .

On to the details:

Bugfixes

  • Fixed the bug where the camera pulls close to the bike when you drive over a dune.
  • The bike shouldn't go off the top/bottom of the screen so easily now,
  • The bike camera should generally be more stable now, especially when you bump into obstacles.
  • Doubled the amount of time before the bike camera resets behind you.
  • Fixed a bug where the driving camera wasn't affected by the FOV slider in the settings menu.
  • Fixed a bug where the camera wouldn't immediately transition to Sable when alighting the bike.

Thanks again for your patience. We love seeing all the photos you've taken in the game; thank you for sharing them with us!

/Raw Fury & Shedworks

Changed files in this update

Sable Content Depot 757311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link