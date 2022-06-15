Forgotten Caverns - Patch 86

Share · View all patches · Build 8941343 · Last edited 15 June 2022 – 13:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Caverns are some of the most dangerous places in the world.

They are dark, damp, and filled with all sorts of creatures that are just

waiting to kill anything that moves.

However, there are also great treasures to be found in these forgotten places!

Discover what lies hidden in the depths!

Legendary Battle - Beast Master (Party)

Stop the powerful monsters that suddenly appear by using the unique items that the residents of the border village have.

Experience the legend first-hand by challenging the Beast Master with your friends and winning the battle.

Requirements

✔ Your character should be Level 60 or higher.

✔ You need a group of 5 players.

✔ Go to “Vulture’s Vale” on coordinates X703 Y693

✔ Talk to Olly and accept the Quest “Beast Master”

*Make sure your backpack has more than 10 slots.

Rewards

After completing the quest, you will receive the reward “Legendary Victory Treasure Chest IV”, from which you can obtain one of the following prizes:

✔ Ayako's Fantasy Academy Style

✔ Astraea Swimwear Costume

✔ XP Books

✔ Fortification Scrolls

✔ Loyalty Points

✔ Contract Fragment 1-3: Keres, Soul Shatterer

With the Contract Fragments, you will be able to get the little rebel Keres, Soul Shatterer! All you need to do is talk to the NPC Olly and choose the last option!

*Keres may be rebel and evil but that makes her perfect as a companion!

Bond - Secret Grass Kingdom (2 Players)

It is said that normal attacks don't work on the things in this place, and the legends say that it is because this is a more dangerous place. Do you dare to try it?

It seems that two people need to take separate teleports for this to work. Who will you take with you?

Requirements

✔ Your character must be Slvl10 or higher.

✔ 2 people are needed to start the dungeon.

✔ Go to “Gloomy Ridge” on coordinates X194 Y716

Rewards

What’s new?

You will have a chance to get the new golden Trophies Slvl1: Bond – Eternal Sorrow and Bond – Flower Garden besides Loyalty Points, EXP books, Fortification scrolls, and more!

And to get the most out of the new trophies, use both to get a bonus set:

Detail-DMG, CRIT DMG and Max CRIT DMG +15%

Your attacks have a 15% chance of inflicting Sprout Bind, decreasing the target's All Resistance, Physical Resistance, and Total Move SPD by 10%. Stacks up to 2 times and lasts for 10 secs.

Eidolon Gossip Chapter 13 - Cesela

Why would the Moon Goddess want to be the lead singer of a band?

It's time for her to tell her story herself!

Requirements

✔ Your character must be Level 60 or higher.

✔ Visit Louise in Navea X:403, Y:512 and accept the quest “Lv60. Cesela’s Change”

Rewards

After completing the quest, you will receive Cesela’s Gossip

Purchase from Louise the Cesela’s Moonflower Crystal (Locked) and fuse it with the Cesela’s Gossip to get the item Cesela’s Moonflower Crystal from which you can obtain the following items:

✔ Cesela’s Gossip Costume

✔ Rare Dark Moon Cesela pet

✔ Cesela’s Key of Gaia and Cesela’s Key Fragment

✔ Eidolon Accessory Boxes, and much more

This dungeon is available on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Mirabelle Quest - Deity Cultural Relic

The temple of the Deity or the place where the Seal is held.

The truth awaits those who seek ~

Requirements

✔ Go to Crescent Hill to the Fame Bulletin Board.

✔ You should be at least level 25 and have a group of 5 players

✔ Accept the Quest “Deity Cultural Relic”

Rewards

Receive the reward “Cultural Relic Lucky Pack” and have a chance to receive cool Body and Head Costumes, apart from Loyalty Points and much more!

*The quest is available on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday

Navea Event - Toxic Crisis

The village is suffering from a Poisonous Worm problem and is now in quarantine!

Envoy, please help Gray to take the Poisoned Villagers back to the Safe Zone!

Watch out for the Poisonous Worms!

✔ Go to Navea X414 Y396 and talk to Gray Jack

✔ Enter the portal that appears 5 minutes before the event starts!

✔ The event is starting at 5 PM server time

*Please note that is event is only available for a limited time.

Rewards

The higher the score, the greater the rewards!

Based on the number of points you score, you could receive the Poison Doctor Bronze Award Box (NT), Poison Doctor Silver Award Box (NT) and Poison Doctor Gold Award Box (NT) from which you have a chance to obtain Eidolons Fragments, Gaia Chronicle Pets, Valor Coins, War Coins and more!

Anti-Epidemic Attack

Epidemic prevention starts with you and me!

Envoy, help us to prevent the invasion of the virus!

The NPC Terrence is waiting for you in Navea ready to distribute masks.

Please respect the prevention rules and go through the daily check-in procedures to receive the ‘Epidemic Prevention Certification Token’ to get clean and hygienic limited edition face masks!

Let's make Azuria a healthy environment! o((^▽^))o

✔ Players with a character level 25 or higher will automatically get the quest when logging in.

✔ Talk to the NPC Terrence X665 Y313 to complete the quest and get the ‘Epidemic Prevention Certification Token’ which can be exchanged for cool rewards!

✔ Every day, when you log in, you can receive the buff "Home Epidemic Prevention" which will give you HP, Detail-DMG and PEN +5% for 3 hours.

Prisms Collection Event

Our new Prism Collection Event is all about collecting as many Prism Shards as possible!

This limited-time event will include new and exclusive items that can only be obtained by exchanging ‘Prism Tears’ with the NPC Isaac, so do not miss out and be sure to participate!

How to participate in the event:

✔ Farm the dungeons Slvl 5 or higher and kill the last boss to receive Prism Shards

✔ Once you get some Prism Shards, go to NPC Isaac in Navea X652 Y337 and fuse them to get Prism Tears

✔ Exchange your Prism Tears for mounts, unique titles that will give you stats for your character and more!

Dungeon list:

Blue Valley Secret Realm (Solo, Solo Hard, Party, Hell mode)

Nightmare Frost Prison (Solo, Party)

Nightmare Bloodthirsty Castle (Solo, Party)

Blood Lords Daemonium

Frost Realm (Solo, Solo Hard, Party, Hell mode)

Swamp Forest (Solo, Solo Hard, Party, Hell mode)

Ancestral Spirits Temple (Solo, Solo Hard, Party, Hell mode)

Nightmare Doom of Despair (Solo, Party)

Deer Valley (Solo, Solo Hard, Party, Hell mode)

Nightmare Desperation Tunnel (Solo, Party)

Hidden Crystals Cave (Solo, Solo Hard, Party, Hell mode)

OW Glacial Ice Cavern (Solo, Solo Hard, Party, Hell mode)

OW Ventos Prairie (Solo, Solo Hard, Party, Hell mode)

Nightmare Ancient Cliff Temple (Solo, Party)

Nightmare Lab Prison (Solo, Party)

OW Subterranean Sanctuary (Solo, Solo Hard, Party, Hell mode)

OW Cactakara Forest (Solo, Solo Hard, Party, Hell mode)

✔ Update Hero Score Ranking 1st place reward: In addition to the usual prizes, you could get Maja’s Soul item

✔ The Trend System has been updated! New stats on sight!

✔ New feature: Buff Icon Optimization

Now you can have a bar for each of the following status:

Target Buff, Self Buff, Self Short Effect, Target Debuff and Self Debuff

To activate it press ESC > Settings > Functions tab.

*If the duration of the status is greater than 15 seconds, it will not be displayed even if the duration drops below 15 seconds.

*If the number of statuses is high, the game may be delayed, so please turn off the display according to your personal needs.

*A maximum of 30 states can be displayed on each status screen at the same time.

*You can also show or hide status icons by clicking the "+" and "-" symbols on the status interface.

✔ Now you can upgrade the skills of the following Eidolons: Qingniao, Festival Muramasa, Elizabeth, Seiryuu and Aoandon.

✔ The opening dates of Mirabelle Quests have been adjusted:

Taste of Celebration is now open on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays

Obonyo Manor is now open on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays

Green Realm will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

Ancient Ruins Landscape is now open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays

Survival on Barren Island is now open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays

Magic Castle is now open on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays

Giant Bug Cave is now open on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays

Star Trek is now open on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays

✔ The Archive and the Dressing Room have been updated!

Enjoy the patch!

Your Aura Kingdom Team