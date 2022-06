We invite you to take part in the "Handyman's Day" event!

While the event lasts, monsters of at least 5 levels from yours can drop a glowing seed. By combining several seeds, you can get various useful items, including a new title, as well as a cumulative boost that will be in effect throughout the event and for a week after it.

Once a day, your faction will receive a boost for the total number of combined items of this event.

Good luck with your adventure!