[Neolithic]To the End update for 15 June 2022

Update, Version 20220615

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
##########Content##################
Strange Meats are now alchemy materials
Slime Goos are now alchemy materials
Beer is now alchemy material.
Glass is now alchemy material
Furs are now alchemy materials.
Cottons are now alchemy materials.
Rubbers are now alchemy materials.
New buff: Resist Shock
Your copy from a mirror on the 2nd floor of Ardham Hotel now drops a glass.
New life skill book: The Book of a Broken Equation Vol.1 (It's the alchemy skill book.)
Like other life skill books, the book can be purchased from a book store of Liu.
###########WIKI####################
Updated the alchemy page to reflect the changes of today's update: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Alchemy

