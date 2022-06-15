Patch - 1.1.4 PB [Public Beta Only]

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is the Unreal Engine 5 Update "soft" release so we can address bugs/issues before this branch is folded into the default build. You will find bugs/issues but we recommend everyone to partake in this build if they can so we can collect feedback. Our goal is to close the PB and fold it into the normal build before the Steam Summer sale.

Last Letter to the producer can be read here on current priorities

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3186869726433966739

How do i opt in?

New Versioning Number system

We are changing the way we do version numbers to simplify them going into the future. The one will represent a "release" version and the octet following it will the title update or major patch version we are on.

1.2.1

1 = Release version

2 = Title Update (Major Update)

1 = Minior Fix/bug fixes etc

Some Summer Art to go with the Season!

It would seem Winters cant even get a break when shes on vacation...



Patch Notes

Radio System vastly improved to only "Index" all the music mods on initialization of the engine. It will now only "load" the music when its needed. This will reduce memory requirements of music mods by 99%.

Radio System Main Menu memory leaked resolved

Radio System Attenuation improved to make the falloff more realistic

New Game option added to allow background sounds for when the game loses focus or you minimize on by default.

Splash Art updated for SMAW and both Riot Shield versions

Updated buildable signs to have color displays in the world of their current mode

HESCO Walls prices greatly reduced

Further Progress on SF North blockout in distance

Updated the 'Disengage' (bored mode) logic for Chelsey and her LTs. No longer 'fails' to enable combat again if they're not inside their assigned location when the timer ends and you're still attacking them. Now, they will stay in combat mode for longer if you continue bugging them shortly after they've already retreated ('angry' mode). Should reduce 'stuckwarping' through walls

Updated Chelsey and her LTs to properly be counted as 'infected' collision - they now no longer should be able to literally walk through player walls

Fixed an issue with the 'DoMeleeAnimation' call failing to calculate additional Melee Cooldown time for some circumstances

Infected no longer seem to 'get confused and stop attacking' if they target a structure or civilian, and melee cooldown times should be more accurate to their settings

Fixed Operator not being able to walk in RTS mode

Fixed Horde_02 nav issues reported on Discord

Guard Towers are coming soon!

We are modeling 2 guard towers initially. This Light single unit Scout tower and a mobile version that is a new Atlas configuration more details will be coming soon!



Some of the new buildable items in this patch









Some of the new Weapons in this patch

SMAW Engineer Weapon



New Maps in this patch

More Operators adjustments will be forth coming as we work to polish it amongst the RTS aspects to get back on civilian management. We expect to wrap up polish and be back on civilian management very soon

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

Experience the outbreak of the Pangu Virus from multiple perspectives across as the brave heroes of the Center for Epidemic Research and Control battle tirelessly to stop the spread of a cataclysmic alien virus that has mutated innocent people into monstrous creatures of unimaginable power

First 40 Minutes of Cepheus Protocol Anthology Season 1

Swag Store

The Halcyon Winds Store is now live to support development and profits go towards expanding the team. This is in response to several requests I've gotten quite a few times about those that don't want to do patreon but want to support via merch.(Posters, Jackets etc) Check it out we'll add more over the next few weeks-months! :WinterSmile:

New Posters up



