 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ponchoman update for 15 June 2022

More parts and critical chance

Share · View all patches · Build 8941128 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

bipod, helical magazine and laser sight are added.

You can check the detail in the in-game.
Laser sight is a modified item(gadget) of rifle added with this patch.

Critical chance is the probability of doubling the damage to bullets except pellets
It can be raised with optic and gadget modifications.

This patch is a very small.
In the near future, there will be more parts, creature and convenience patches like key bindings
I am currently studying a random map generation system.
I'll try my best to introduce it into the game

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link