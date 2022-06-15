More parts and critical chance

bipod, helical magazine and laser sight are added.

You can check the detail in the in-game.

Laser sight is a modified item(gadget) of rifle added with this patch.

Critical chance is the probability of doubling the damage to bullets except pellets

It can be raised with optic and gadget modifications.

This patch is a very small.

In the near future, there will be more parts, creature and convenience patches like key bindings

I am currently studying a random map generation system.

I'll try my best to introduce it into the game