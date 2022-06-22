Dealer’s Life 2 - Update #40: Summer Theme!

Hello and welcome to all Great Dealers!

Today we are happy to announce the release of the new Update #40! ːdlgiftː

With this update we introduce the first theme: Summer Theme! During the year we will have different holiday themes unlocking during specific periods of the year. These changes are only cosmetic but hopefully will bring you some joy and a little change once in a while since running a business can be quite grindy sometimes!

ːdl2_diamondː Community Feedback: all improvements that we have implemented with this update are based on community feedback or suggestions. We look forward to your feedback in our Steam Community Hub or on our Discord server.

Summer theme! To celebrate the warm months on the northern hemisphere we've spruced up the shops a bit.

ːdl2_diamondː Brainwash done deals : in case you want to try to improve the outcome you can now use brainwash charges on completed deals as well.

ːdl2_diamondː Active effects from encounters limited : there will now be only one effect per type active at any given time. No more cumulative multipliers.

ːdl2_diamondː Added percentage of change in price estimates after restorer, forger and expert tasks

ːdl2_diamondː Slightly increased average profits from bank investments

That's all for today, let us know what you think in the comments. And if you like the game, please consider writing a review, these can help a lot in spreading the word about Dealer's Life 2! <3

Your friendly indie devs,

Abyte Entertainment

